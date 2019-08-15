Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie Gallagher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie M. Gallagher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosalie M. Gallagher Obituary
Rosalie M. Gallagher, from the Green Ridge section of Scranton, passed away Tuesday at Geisinger Community Medical Center after a brief illness, just two days before her 91st birthday. She was the widow of Joseph E. Gallagher, who died Jan. 30, 2000.

She was born in West Scranton, of Italian descent, the daughter of the late Mariano and Angelina De Roma Alesci. She grew up on Scranton Street, until she married an Irishman and moved to Capouse Avenue in 1948. Before her retirement, she was employed in the local garment industry. Rosalie was a devout Catholic with a deep faith, and a longtime active member of St. Paul's Parish, participating in the Block Party and the Quilting Group.

She is survived by two sons, Joseph Jr. and wife, Stephanie, St. Louis, Mo.; and Thomas and wife, Ann, Garden Grove, Calif.; three grandsons, Sean, Connor and Jack Gallagher; a granddaughter, Nikki Bergstrom and husband, Jared; great-grandson, Logan; several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Kathleen Gallagher; and her siblings - the nervous sisters - Frances Guido, Mary Crisafulli and Concetta Longo.

Rosalie always made sure everyone was warm enough and well fed. She had hundreds of uses for baking soda and was known for her cabbage salad, meatballs and raisin bread. She loved to sit on the back porch talking to her neighbors, play cards, and follow her friends and family on Facebook.

Funeral services will be Saturday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Paul's Church, Penn Avenue, Scranton. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosalie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now