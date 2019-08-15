|
|
Rosalie M. Gallagher, from the Green Ridge section of Scranton, passed away Tuesday at Geisinger Community Medical Center after a brief illness, just two days before her 91st birthday. She was the widow of Joseph E. Gallagher, who died Jan. 30, 2000.
She was born in West Scranton, of Italian descent, the daughter of the late Mariano and Angelina De Roma Alesci. She grew up on Scranton Street, until she married an Irishman and moved to Capouse Avenue in 1948. Before her retirement, she was employed in the local garment industry. Rosalie was a devout Catholic with a deep faith, and a longtime active member of St. Paul's Parish, participating in the Block Party and the Quilting Group.
She is survived by two sons, Joseph Jr. and wife, Stephanie, St. Louis, Mo.; and Thomas and wife, Ann, Garden Grove, Calif.; three grandsons, Sean, Connor and Jack Gallagher; a granddaughter, Nikki Bergstrom and husband, Jared; great-grandson, Logan; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Kathleen Gallagher; and her siblings - the nervous sisters - Frances Guido, Mary Crisafulli and Concetta Longo.
Rosalie always made sure everyone was warm enough and well fed. She had hundreds of uses for baking soda and was known for her cabbage salad, meatballs and raisin bread. She loved to sit on the back porch talking to her neighbors, play cards, and follow her friends and family on Facebook.
Funeral services will be Saturday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Paul's Church, Penn Avenue, Scranton. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.
Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 15, 2019