Rosalie M. Zaffino McCament Obituary

Rosalie M. Zaffino McCament, 2130 Aberdeen Road, Madison Twp., Pa., passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

She lived the most interesting life. Fiercely independent, a woman of pioneering spirit, raised three children on a small farm. Grocery trips were once a month. She was a model of self-sufficiency. Her independence, self-reliance, determination and adventurous nature were vibrant. She lived life on her own terms.

One of her career choices was heavy equipment operator. While grading a roadway in a remote Wyoming mountain pass, equipment failure resulted in a rollover accident that broke her back and several bones.

During a hunting trip, she harvested the only bull moose of the trip, all while being in a cast and on crutches. Before her accident, she had purchased a hunting lottery drawing ticket for this excursion.

Rosalie loved animals, the outdoors, the Rocky Mountains, and driving trucks and Cadillacs! She was very fond of living in La Barge, Wyo. a portion of her life.

She also was a magnificent cook and baker and could cook brilliantly for an army or two all by herself. She adored cooking for people, especially during the holidays. She loved Thanksgiving.

She was the wife of Lester McCament, who preceded her in death. She was the oldest daughter of the late Saverio "Sam" Zaffino Sr. and Catherine Torch Zaffino. Surviving are her twin sisters, Caroline Luongo and Catherine Scarantino, both of Dunmore, Pa., and brother, Saverio "Sam" Jr., of Moscow, Pa.

Also surviving are three children, son, Pasquale Scarantino of Tampa, Fla.; two daughters, Janine A. Barnette of Johnston, R.I., and Denise A. LaBrake of Simpsonville, Ky.; two grandchildren, Dan Barnette and Jessica Barnette of Johnston, R.I.; and two great-granddaughters, Madelyn and Claire Barnette of Johnston, R.I.

A memorial service is being planned for a future date.

Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow, Pa. For online condolences, visit the funeral home website or Facebook page.


