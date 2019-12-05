|
Rosalie Polkowski House, Swarthmore, died Nov. 17 at home from cardiovascular disease. She was 86. Her husband of 63 years is Frederick Bishop House.
Born in Dickson City to John and Sallie Polkowski, she was the sixth of 11 children. She suffered from rheumatic fever as a child, which impacted her heart. Doctors predicted that she may not live past 30 and advised her never to go through childbirth. She proved them wrong on both counts. Throughout her life, she self-treated her chronic condition with a nutritious diet and exercise through gardening.
Rose graduated from Dickson City High School in 1951. She worked for five years as a medical laboratory administrator at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, east of Dayton, where she met her husband. She also became a coordinator for graduate programs at Penn State University.
Rose and her husband lived in State College; Dampierre sur Blévy, France; Madison, Wis.; Chelmsford, Mass.; Boulder, Colo.; Yorktown, Va.; and Swarthmore, where she resided for 50 years. They had four sons and one daughter. All of their children graduated with Bachelor of Science degrees from Drexel University.
She was a longtime parishioner of Notre Dame de Lourdes and St. Kevin's Catholic churches.
She was a firm believer in helping gifted people who are unable to pay for higher education. Over 25 years, she was an active member of P.E.O. International and held every office in the AM Chapter.
Rose was an avid traveler, often taking family on her adventures. She visited all 50 states and traveled extensively throughout eastern and western Europe, including Portugal, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Monaco, Poland, the Baltic nations, Czech Republic and Scandinavia. She also journeyed to Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, Japan, Argentina and Brazil. She said you have to smell the air to get a feel for a place.
She perfected her skill in culinary arts starting with her time in France. Nutrition starts in the garden. Food can burst with flavor without adding a grain of salt. She specialized in a number of entrees that proudly showcased her Polish heritage. She found healthy alternatives to consuming processed foods and prescription medications.
Also surviving are her children, Matthew, Edward, Gregory and Mary; 16 grandchildren; and her dear sisters, Antoinette, Mary and Charlotte.
She was preceded in death by a son, Frederick Joseph; and seven siblings.
A funeral Mass will be held Friday, Dec. 6, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Dickson City, with burial and reception to follow. The family welcomes all to join in celebrating her life.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 5, 2019