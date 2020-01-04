|
Rosanne Anderson, 84, of Archbald, died Wednesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was the widow of Edward Anderson.
Born in Jermyn, she was the daughter of the late John and Helen Munley Matichak. She worked in area dress factories before retirement. Her grandchildren were the light of her life.
Rosanne is survived by three daughters, Debbie Marion and husband, Mike; Jackie Leonard and husband, John; and Diane Parker, all of Archbald; a son, Gary Anderson and wife, Nancy, Jessup; a sister, Bonnie Carbonara, Cumming, Ga.; 20 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by four sons, Edward, Jimmy, Jeffrey and David; and a sister, Ruth Roberts.
Services will be Tuesday evening at the Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn. Friends and family may visit from 5 to 7 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 4, 2020