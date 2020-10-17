Home

John F Glinsky Funeral Home
445 Sanderson St
Throop, PA 18512
(570) 489-4621
Rosanne Veltri of Throop, Pa., passed away on March 14, 2020, at the age of 56. She was the daughter of Rita and the late Vincent Veltri.

Rosie, as she was affectionately called, loved animals and fishing on Lake Ontario at Oswego, N.Y. She was employed by Thomson Electronics (RCA) and more recently as a caregiver to her mother and provided the best care anyone can imagine.

She was predeceased by a brother, Richard; a sister, Diane; and her beloved cats, Millie and Holly.

She is survived by her aunts, Lisa and Marie; her uncle, Rod; and cousins.

Committal services will be held on her birthday, Oct. 23, at St. John's Cemetery, Throop, at 1 p.m. Anyone wishing to attend, please wear a mask and abide by social distancing guidelines.

Arrangements by John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop, Pa.


