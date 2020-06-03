|
|
Rosario "Ross" Cerminaro, 80, of Jessup, died Sunday afternoon at home after an illness. His wife of 58 years is Darlene Nick Cerminaro.
Born in Carbondale, he was the son of the late Joseph and Antoinette Colandro Cerminaro and was a graduate of Carbondale High School class of 1957. Following graduation, Ross enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and upon returning from his service duty he was employed by Gasparini Construction Co. He began his career as an insurance representative with MetLife, then with Alberigi Insurance and, before his retirement, he worked for the Price Insurance Co. in Carbondale.
A member of the St. Ubaldo Society where he served as past president as well as past horseman on St. Ubaldo Day, he belonged to the Family of St. Anthony.
Ross was a loving husband, father and grandfather who would do anything for anyone in need. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, and his leisurely visits to the casinos. He loved relaxing at home with his cup of coffee and watching Jeopardy. Ross will always be remembered as the man in town with the big smile on his face, wearing either his fedora hat or the Russian fur hat, and always having a cigar in his mouth.
Also surviving are his son, Rosario F. Cerminaro and his wife, Veronica, Archbald; a grandson, Gregory Allan, Kingston; two brothers, Joseph J. Cerminaro, North Carolina; and Santo Cerminaro, Carbondale; an aunt, Pauline Cerminaro; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Carmella Gerchman and Jane Moran; three brothers, Frank, Anthony and James Cerminaro; and a brother-in-law, Ray Nick.
Graveside services and interment in St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.
Arrangements by the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. To leave an online condolence, visit www.albinifh.com.
Published in Scranton Times on June 3, 2020