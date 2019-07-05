Rosario (Ross) Marino Jr., 61, of Dunmore, died Tuesday at Dunmore Health Care Center after an illness.



A Passaic, N.J., native, he was born Sept. 7, 1957, son of Patricia Marino of Honesdale and the late Rosario Marino Sr. He was a graduate of Wayne Highlands High school. Before becoming ill, he was employed by St. Joseph's Center, Dunmore.



Ross loved animals, especially his cat, Luna. He loved science and nature, and the beauty of the world never ceased to amaze him. He also loved to help others that were in need. He will be missed by all who knew him.



He is also survived by his loving daughter, Kimberly Brennan and husband, Matthew, Scranton; two grandchildren, Jillian and Gavin Brennan; siblings, Raymond Marino and wife, Pilar, Pittston; and Susan Edsall, Bethany; and two nephews.



He was also preceded in death by brothers, Robert Marino and Richard Marino.



Pending arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ross' name to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Visit the funeral home's website to leave an online condolence.

Published in Scranton Times on July 5, 2019