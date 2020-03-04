Home

Rose Ann Picchio, 77, born Jan. 28, 1943, in Scranton, Pa., entered into eternal rest on March 1.

Her beloved parents, Victor and Grace (DePietro) Picchio, and her sister, Barbara Ann, preceded her in death. She is survived by loving aunts and cousins.

An accountant/certified tax preparer for over 40 years, Rose Ann began her early education in Scranton and continued with higher education in Buffalo, N.Y.

She was the owner of the Emporium Gift Shop, co-owner of the Cameo Carpet and, most recently, the owner of Robara Financial Concepts.

Rose Ann was a person of deep faith and a devoted follower of St. Ann. She and her family traveled often to St. Ann's Monastery in Scranton to attend the yearly Novena.

Her hobbies included coin collecting, photography and collecting presidential memorabilia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 65 Sacred Heart Lane, Glyndon, Md., on March 5 at 10 a.m. Entombment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg, Md.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Rose Ann's name to St. Ann's Monastery, 1201 St. Ann's St., Scranton, PA 18504.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 4, 2020
