St. Anthony's of Padua Catholic Church
208 Smith St
Dunmore, PA 18512
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua
218 Smith St.
Dunmore, PA
Rose F. Bonarrigo Obituary
Rose F. Bonarrigo, 93, of Dunmore, died Wednesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore. She was the widow of Paul Bonarrigo, who died in 1991. The couple was married in 1965. Rose and her husband were the owners of Bonarrigo Home Craft.

Rose was born in Dunmore, the daughter of the late Antonio and Francesa Calomino Provinzano.

Rose was a member of SS. Anthony & Rocco Parish and sang in the choir for many years. She was a graduate of Dunmore High School, and prior to her retirement worked in the local garment trade. She was also a member of the ILGWU.

Rose was known for her fine cooking and baking. She will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her sister and caregiver, Carmella Kornetka; a brother, Angelo; nephews, Frank and Tony and wife, Lisa; great-nephews, Alex and Christopher; and many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by brothers, John, Frank, Tony, Joseph, Sam, Peter and Emil; and a sister, Catherine.

The family would like to especially thank her home caretakers, Hospice of the Sacred Heart and staff, and St. Mary's Villa and its staff.

The funeral will be held on Monday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua, 218 Smith St., Dunmore. Interment will be private at Rose's request.

Memorial contributions may be made to SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, 303 Smith St., Dunmore, PA 18512, or St. Jude's, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 28, 2020
