Rose F. Cantarella, 98, Dunmore, died Thursday at home. Rose was married to the late Joseph Cantarella, who died in 1986.
Born in Tuckahoe, N.Y., daughter of the late Rocco and Jenny Pinto Lalla, she was educated in New York schools, after which she was employed in the local garment industry for many years. Rose was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish.
She is survived by her daughter, Jeanne Supeck and husband, Randall, Dunmore; sons, Joseph, Dunmore; Richard and wife, Barbara, Wesley Chapel, Fla.; and Lawrence, West Palm Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Randall, Jamie, Amy, Rocco, Anthony, Richard, Matthew; great-grandchildren, Genevieve, Sebastian, Tristan, Olive, Irie, Ignacio, Lucia and Max; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be Monday with a blessing service at 10:30 a.m. in Cathedral Cemetery Chapel, Scranton. Those who are planning to attend are asked to go directly to the cemetery.
Arrangements by the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on May 19, 2019