Rose Farrell Russo, 77, of Avoca, completed her life journey on Friday, March 6, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Scranton. She was born in Newark, N.J., on Jan. 21, 1943, and was the daughter of the late John and Dorothy (Jopling) Farrell.
Rose was a graduate of Avoca High School class of 1961. She was a graduate of Luzerne County Community College and Wilkes-Barre Vo-Tech School of Nursing. Rose worked several jobs related to service. Her first job was in an orphanage. She also worked at the Food Fair Grocery Store in New Jersey; Laura Fashions in Avoca; the Skyliner Diner, the Mayfair Supper Club and Foxhill Country Club. Rosie retired as a licensed practical nurse from Moses Taylor Hospital with more than 32 years of employment.
Rose was an incredible woman who chose to answer the call of her vocation: nursing. Nursing was her passion and those fortunate enough to be under the strong and protective wisdom of her care knew it. She was known as a "guardian angel" to so many in her community. She never failed to be there for those who needed her. She was a source of comfort and a pillar of strength when necessary. Her infectious laugh, good stories and friendly smile were also sources of her healing. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. She will rest in eternal peace for a well-lived life of love and service.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John Farrell Jr. and Thomas Farrell; and her sister, Sharon Farrell.
She is survived by her son, Brian and his wife, Janet (Altieri) Russo, of Avoca; her grandchildren, Bryan Russo and girlfriend, Sarah Driscoll, of Philadelphia; and Christopher Russo, of Avoca. Also surviving are her sisters, Susan LaBruno, of Honesdale; and Kathleen DeFazio, of Moscow; brothers, Michael Farrell, of Avoca; and Patrick and his wife, Linda Farrell, of Moosic; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 11, at 10:30 a.m. from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 at Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka and Monsignor John J. Sempa officiating. Friends may call Tuesday, March 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Care and Concern Clinic, 37 William St., Pittston, PA 18640; or to Queen of the Apostles Parish Hall, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, PA 18641.
Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 9, 2020