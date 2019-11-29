|
|
Rose Kathryn Bartoli Murman, 96, of Clarks Summit, formerly of Syracuse, New York, died Tuesday at Abington Manor. Her husband, Joseph Murman, preceded her in death in 2001.
Born in Pittston, daughter of the late Americo and Catherine Cosa Bartoli, she was a member of St. Gregory's Parish in Clarks Green. Before retirement, she worked as a private duty nurse's aide.
A loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Rose touched the hearts of everyone she met.
She is survived by two daughters, Bernice Traino McClelland, Mattydale, New York; and Susan Hudanich and husband, William, Clarks Summit; a son, Joseph Murman Jr. and wife Jo, Central Square, New York; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by four sisters and five brothers.
The funeral will be Monday at 11 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of St. Gregory, 330 North Abington Road, Clarks Summit, celebrated by the Rev. John M. Lapera, pastor. Interment will follow at a time to be determined at North Syracuse Cemetery, Syracuse.
Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, and Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th floor, New York, NY 10001, or at www.alzfdn.org.
To email condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 29, 2019