Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc.
621 North Main Street
Simpson, PA 18407
(570) 282-3090
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Rose M. Bavun Obituary
Rose M. Bavun, 91, of Simpson, died Monday at Carbondale Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Basil Bavun.

Born in Simpson, daughter of the late Bartholomew and Mary Michalak Shefsky, she was a graduate of Fell High School, and spent the majority of her life as a homemaker.

She is survived by a son, Francis Bavun and companion, Kathy Torch; a daughter, Barbara Yavorosky and husband, Michael; two grandchildren, Bart Yavorosky and Barbie Grace; two great-grandsons, Luke Yavorosky and Michael Grace; a niece, Rosalie Krastek; and a nephew, Joseph Booth.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Anne Booth.

The funeral will be Thursday with a blessing service at noon in the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Interment will be at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.

Friends may call Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. For directions and condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 11, 2019
