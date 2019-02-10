Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose M. Castellani. View Sign

Rose M. Castellani, 91, a lifelong resident of Jessup, died Saturday at home. She was the widow of Quinto Castellani, who died Jan. 30, 2009.



Born in Jessup, the daughter of the late Salvatore and Teresa Biagioli Rogari, she was a graduate of Jessup High School. Before retiring, she was employed in the local garment industry.



Rose was an amazing cook who left behind a treasure trove of recipes and cookbooks. Family was everything to her; she loved to cook for them and especially loved caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Rose's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the hospice nurses and staff of Home Health Care Professionals, and Maria Davis, R.N., and the Rev. Jack Munley and also to Care Givers of America and all of their aides for their kind and compassionate care.



Surviving are a son, Enrico Castellani and wife, Nancy, Jessup; grandchildren, Corey Castellani and wife, Kelly, Jessup; and Jody Antonio and husband, Mark, Archbald; great-grandchildren, Cora and Nico Castellani; and Enrico Antonio; stepgreat-granddaughters, Alyssa and Alexandra Antonio; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also respectfully known as "Nonni" by Jill Santarelli and Amy Krushinski.



She was also preceded in death by sisters, Elsie Wargo and Stella Troiani; and a brother, Baldo Brancaleoni.



The funeral will be Tuesday at 9 a.m. from the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 at Queen of Angels Parish in St. Michael's Church, First Avenue, Jessup. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.



Friends and family may call Monday from 4 to 7 p.m.



