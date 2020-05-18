|
Rose M. Connor, 94, formerly of Main Street, Clifford, died Saturday morning at the Carbondale Nursing Center, where she had resided for the past several years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert F. Connor, on Nov. 22, 2002.
Born April 1, 1926, in Carbondale, she was the last surviving child of the late Guy and Angela Sirianni DeFazio. Rosie was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, and a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, both of Carbondale. She owned and operated DeFazio's Flower Shop, Main Street, Forest City, for many years and was the last surviving Gold Star Mother from Forest City. She was a lifetime member of the ladies auxiliary of the Clifford Twp. Volunteer Fire Company.
The family is extremely grateful to the staff of the Carbondale Nursing Center for their care and love of Rosie, especially during the recent current health crisis when visiting was not allowed.
She is survived by two daughters, Alice Hall, of Foley, Ala.; and Patricia Elliott, Ellicottville, N.Y.; a daughter-in-law, Linda Connor, Clifford, who was her caregiver; four grandchildren, Devin Willis and husband, Drew; Stacy Lewis and husband, Matt; Lindsey Rohde-Squier and husband, Brad; and Tony Hall; three great-grandchildren, Colton and Cooper Willis, and Curran Squier; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two sons, Marine Pfc. Francis J. Connor, who was killed in action in 1968 during the Vietnam War; and A.J. Connor, in 1995; a brother, Anthony DeFazio; and five sisters, Teresa Bonacci, Mary Bonacci, Philomena Turano, Palma Tolerico and Ann Gallo.
