Rose M. Morris, 93, of Vandling, died Saturday at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Morris, who died June 25, 1996.
Born in 1926 in Quebec, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Alexandre and Rose Corrigan Leclair. She was a member of Ascension Parish, Forest City. Before retirement, she was employed by Kartri Sales, Forest City, and she was known as the neighborhood Avon consultant. Rose enjoyed picking blueberries and going to bingo. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren growing up. She also loved to knit and crochet.
The family would like to thank the Forest City Nursing Center for their care over the years and the staff at Allied Services Hospice Center for their care during Rose's last days.
She is survived by her children, Dale Morris and wife, Teresa, Largo, Fla.; Melody Sherry, Vandling; Jo-Ann Leclair Zavalnitski and husband, Leo, Quebec, Canada; Betty Leclair Monet, of Quebec, Canada; and Patricia Masse and husband, Jean Luc, Chibougamau, Canada; a brother, Nelson; and sisters, Madonna, Gladys, Shirely and Muriel, all of Canada; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Stewey Morris III.
She was also preceded in death by a grandson, James Patrick; two sons-in-law, Patrick Sherry and Willard Monet; and several sisters and brothers.
Private funeral services were held. Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 30, 2020