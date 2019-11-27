Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Rose M. "Rosebud" Rinaldi

Rose M. "Rosebud" Rinaldi Obituary
Rose M. "Rosebud" Rinaldi, 94, died early Tuesday morning at her home.

The funeral will be Saturday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Interment will be held in the Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Please refer to the Thursday edition of The Times-Tribune for her full obituary.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 27, 2019
