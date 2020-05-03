|
Rose M. Rumovitz passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was 77. Born in New York City, N.Y., daughter of the late John and Mary Swenski, she was raised in Dickson City, Pa., and had been a Bristol resident for 53 years. Mrs. Rumovitz was a Bristol Borough Crossing Guard for more than 30 years.
Wife of the late Joseph John Rumovitz and mother of the late Joseph Rumovitz, she is survived by her children, Elizabeth Voroscak (Robert) and Dawn Rumovitz (Patrick Mulhern); her grandchildren, Chrystal Voroscak-McManus (John), Robert Voroscak (Callie), Patrick Mulhern, Caitlin Benetz (Ryan) and Shannon Mulhern; her brother-in-law, Joe Glenn, and daughter-in-law, KarenLynn Rumovitz. The oldest of nine children, she is survived by her siblings, Geri Evans, John Swenski (Andrea), Shirley Agentovich, and Lorraine, Steven, Thomas and Karen Swenski.
She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Swenski (Jean); and her husband's family and mother-in-law, Stella Rumovitz. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, her three godchildren, Richie, Cheri and Brittany, whom she loved all very much; and her best friends, Diane Whyno and MaryLou Fusco.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a visitation and memorial Mass at St. Mark's Church will be announced at a later date. For the love and safety of the children at St. Mark's, please make donations to St. Mark School, 1024 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007. Arrangements are under the direction of Wade Funeral Home, Bristol Borough.
Published in Scranton Times on May 3, 2020