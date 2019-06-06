Rose M. Wegimont, 70, of Scranton, died Monday, May 20, at the Harrison House, Scranton.



Rose was born on Dec. 15, 1948, in Scranton, Pa. She was cherished by her parents, Catherine and Antonio ("Jellybeans") Coroniti, and, later, stepfather, Gordon Marsh. As a child, it was evident that Rose was very bright - she spoke fluent Italian, taught herself to play the accordion, had the ability to remember explicit details and was touched by Heaven, as she fondly explained her vision of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini with exquisite clarity.



As a teenager, Rose fell in love with and married the late Raymond Wegimont Sr. They welcomed their son, Raymond Wegimont Jr., to the world; she was most proud of him and beamed when she spoke of his accomplishments. They were surrounded by loving family, such as her brother, Patrick Marsh, and sister, Robin Marsh Guse; both were instrumental in Rose's and Ray's life. As time passed, Rose welcomed her daughter, Melody Rogowski, into the world. Although she courageously gave her up for adoption, to Ann and Walter Tompkins, of Clarks Summit, she was always part of her life. Rose's love for her children and grandchildren, Angelina Victoria Wegimont and Jacie Mae Rogowski, kept her going, as she always said. Her love trickled to everyone in her family, including her late grandparents, Frank Montoro and Philomena Montoro; parents, children, siblings, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and friends. Everyone Rose knew loved her. She had an infectious personality and could make anyone laugh. She will be greatly missed; family hearts will forever be broken and changed.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John M. Lapera, pastor. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org.



Arrangements by the Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton.

