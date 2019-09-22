|
Rose Marie Eschenbach, 91, of Clarks Summit, Pa., passed away Thursday morning at Allied Services Hospice Center. She was the wife of Arthur A. Eschenbach. The couple was married for 68 years.
Born in St. Louis, Mo., she was the daughter of Reginald and Loretta Mitchell Hope. She was a graduate of The Rock High School and worked as a secretary and realtor for numerous companies.
Rose Marie met Arthur at the United Service Organization in St. Louis where she worked while he was in the United States Air Force. It was love at first sight, and 28 days later they were married in Watch Hill, R.I. Their passion for travel took them to Hawaii, the Caribbean and Europe.
Surviving are a son, Thomas Adrian Eschenbach; daughter, Teresa Hope Eschenbach; and two granddaughters, Keli Allyse Eschenbach and Adrianna Hope Maglieri.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 South State St., Clarks Summit. Interment in Abington Hills will take place at a later date.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 22, 2019