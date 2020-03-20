|
Rose Marie Gonzalez-Cellier, 94, of Scranton, Pa., and formerly of Boca Raton, Fla., and New York City, died peacefully Wednesday at Linwood Nursing Home in Scranton, with her beloved son, Marc Gonzalez, at her side.
Born in Angers, France, she was the daughter of the late Prosper Auguste and Agnes Madeleine Dupre Cellier. A devoted Catholic, Rose Marie attended Mass while a resident at Allied Terrace.
In childhood, Rose Marie and her siblings survived tough times during the German occupation of France during World War II. Rose Marie followed her father and grandfather's footsteps after the war by working in the Ministry of Defense, and also as a schoolteacher where she learned to speak English. When the opportunity arose for her to represent her country in the early days of the United Nations, she seized it, being selected out of hundreds of applicants to work in New York. She quickly became a New Yorker and never looked back, taking roots there and eventually meeting her husband, Aurelio Gonzalez in the U.N. cafeteria.
Rose Marie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed the city life in New York, laid-back vacation time in the Poconos, and eventual retirement in Florida. But the joy of her grandchildren brought her back to Pennsylvania, where she resided until her death.
Surviving are her son, Marc Gonzalez and his wife, Joanne Gonzalez, North Abington Twp.; grandchildren, Grace and Jonathan Gonzalez; and Ryan McCawley and his wife, Kristie McCawley; great-grandson, Hunter; and great-granddaughter, Alexa; countless nieces, nephews and cousins around the world.
Her sisters, Renee Marie, Marie Louise, Therese, Agnes Marie, Cecile, Solange and Genevieve; and brothers, Paul Prosper, Prosper Jean, Jean Rene and Joseph, all preceded her in death.
The Gonzalez family would like to thank the many nurses, especially those at Allied Terrace Personal Care, Linwood Nursing Home and Hospice of Sacred Heart for the loving care given to Rose Marie.
In light of difficult times, a Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of Rose Marie's life will be postponed until such time that friends and family can safely and freely pay their respects.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Donahue Funeral Home, 303 S. Main Ave., Scranton, PA 18504. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 20, 2020