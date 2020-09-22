Home

POWERED BY

Services
Semian Funeral Home
704 Union St
Taylor, PA 18517
(570) 562-3530
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Kloss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Marie Gurz Kloss

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Marie Gurz Kloss Obituary

Rose Marie Gurz Kloss, 80, of Taylor, entered into eternal rest on Monday at Mountain View Care Center surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband, Thomas J., and together they have celebrated 61 years of marriage.

Born in Old Forge, Rose Marie was the only child born to the late Frank and Catherine Ulias Gurz. In 1956, she graduated from Taylor High School. Rose Marie worked for the Diocese of Scranton as facilitator in the Office of Family Life, until her retirement. She was a devout Catholic and parishioner of Divine Mercy Parish, serving as a Eucharistic minister and lending a helping hand for the bereavement committee. She volunteered many hours at Regional Hospital of Scranton and at Catholic Social Services food bank. In her spare time, she was an avid reader, enjoyed going to yard sales and auctions and for more than 15 years, selling and posting items for sale on eBay.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by four daughters, Mary Ann Jones and husband, Gary, Old Forge; Ann Marie Webber and husband, Donald, Tucson, Ariz.; Patricia Ann Walker and husband, James; and Rose Mary Spory and husband, Richard, all of Scranton; a son, Thomas J., Akron, Ohio; 10 beloved grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend Rose Marie's' funeral, which will begin on Friday at 9:30 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home LLC, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli. Interment with Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge.

Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, MT 59004-1001.

Please visit www.semiancares.com to share memories or extend condolences.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -