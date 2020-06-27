Home

Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home
1132 Prospect Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 905-4167
Rose Marie Healey Pinko Obituary

Rose Marie Healey Pinko, 84, of Factoryville, previously of Scranton, died Monday morning at home.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Bush Carone. She was a graduate of Taylor High School and worked at Dempsey's Laundry before retirement.

She was a former member of St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Catholic Church, Scranton.

She is survived by her daughter and caregiver, Kathryn Healey, with whom she resided; a son, James Healey, Scranton; a brother, Joseph Carone and wife, Grace, Dunmore; nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by an infant son, John Joseph Healey; her sisters, Mary Sweedo and Joann Carone; and a brother, John Koziol.

No public services will be held per Rose's wishes.

Arrangements by the Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton.


Published in Scranton Times on June 27, 2020
