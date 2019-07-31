|
Rose Marie Janesko, 84, formerly of Moosic, passed away Tuesday, July 30, at Allied Hospice surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Julius Janesko, who passed away Sept. 9, 2014.
Born in Old Forge, she was the daughter of the late Dominick and Jennie Vender. She was a member of Holy Mother of Sorrows PNCC, Dupont.
Rose Marie loved spending time in Florida and traveling around the world with her husband. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Vosburg; sister, Antoinette Doody; brother, Louis Vender; and granddaughter, Tara Walsh.
She is survived by her daughters, Janet Thomas and husband, John, of Benton; Jackie Conforti and husband, Angelo, Old Forge; grandchildren; Michael Wozniak, Tiffany Gray, Gary, Scott and Christopher Vosburg; Angelo Conforti and fiancée, Megan Bresnahan; Gianna Conforti, Jerry Walsh; and four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 in Holy Mother of Sorrows PNCC, 212 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, with Father Zbigniew Dawid officiating. Interment will be held at the parish cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Holy Mother of Sorrows PNCC, 212 Wyoming Ave., Dupont.
Published in Scranton Times on July 31, 2019