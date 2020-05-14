|
Rose Marie Kamar, 72, of Dunmore, died Wednesday at home. She is survived by her husband, Richard A. Kamar. The couple would have celebrated 50 years of marriage in September.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Lapuch Scrimalli and was a graduate of Dunmore High School in 1966. Rose was a lifelong member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish. She had a love for animals and had numerous dogs, cats and a turtle.
She is also survived by her several nieces, including Sharon Doyle and husband, Bruce, Greenfield Twp.; and several nephews, including Al Fitch and wife, Barbara, Dunmore; and Eric Kircher, Forty Fort.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Alberta Fitch; a niece, Charlene Kircher; and a great-niece, Kelli Doyle.
Due to the current health crisis, a private burial will take place in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.
Arrangements entrusted to the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. in Dunmore. To offer an online condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 14, 2020