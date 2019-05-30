Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Mahoney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Marie Mahoney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rose Marie Mahoney Obituary
Rose Marie Mahoney, née Hough, passed away on May 27, 2019.

The daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Hough, Ridgewood, Queens, N.Y., she is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Cornelius J. (Mickey) Mahoney, Ledgedale; Michael T. Mahoney (son), at home; Ann Marie Mahoney (daughter) and James Garafola (fiancé), Lake Sheridan.

She was also preceded in death by Cornelius J. Mahoney (son), Sayville, N.Y.; and Gerard Hough (brother), Windsor, Md.

Rose Marie devoted her life to family, church and charity, at the beginning of BOCES, in New York, through many, many years of service with the church. She was member and officer in church organizations, most recently St. Mary's Altar & Rosary, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Martin 418, Ladies of Charity and Scranton Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, past president.

The beach was her favorite destination. "The ocean is never the same."

In lieu of flowers, donations to would be most welcome.

Services and interment to be at the discretion of the family.
Published in Scranton Times on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.