Rose Marie Mahoney, née Hough, passed away on May 27, 2019.



The daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Hough, Ridgewood, Queens, N.Y., she is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Cornelius J. (Mickey) Mahoney, Ledgedale; Michael T. Mahoney (son), at home; Ann Marie Mahoney (daughter) and James Garafola (fiancé), Lake Sheridan.



She was also preceded in death by Cornelius J. Mahoney (son), Sayville, N.Y.; and Gerard Hough (brother), Windsor, Md.



Rose Marie devoted her life to family, church and charity, at the beginning of BOCES, in New York, through many, many years of service with the church. She was member and officer in church organizations, most recently St. Mary's Altar & Rosary, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Martin 418, Ladies of Charity and Scranton Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, past president.



The beach was her favorite destination. "The ocean is never the same."



In lieu of flowers, donations to would be most welcome.



Services and interment to be at the discretion of the family.

