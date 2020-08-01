|
Rose Marie Switala, 82, died suddenly on July 11 at her home in Hilton Head, S.C., with her beloved husband, Edward Switala, by her side. It was their 56th wedding anniversary.
Born in Peckville, she was the daughter of the late William and Aurora Possi. She was a 1956 graduate of Blakely High School. She was employed as the Secretary to the Principal at the Maine-Endwell High School, Endwell, N.Y., for several years, before moving to Hilton Head. In Hilton Head, she worked as a legal secretary before her retirement. She was a tireless church volunteer, working many hours each year to support the annual food festival in Savannah, Ga. She was a wonderful cook and very artistic. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas, making the traditional Italian recipes she learned from her mother. She made Christmas so special with her beautifully wrapped and thoughtful gifts, her special Christmas stockings, and wonderful baked goods. She was kind and generous, the best wife and the best sister anyone could ever ask for. She will be greatly missed.
Besides her husband, she is survived by a brother, William Possi (Valerie), Tarpon Springs, Fla.; a sister, Jeanette Brown (Keith) Darien, Conn.; godsons, Joshua Williams, Binghamton, N.Y., and Jeffrey Williams, Boston, Mass.; a sister-in-law, Doris Possi, Winchester, Mass.; nephews, Brian Possi (Christine) Milton, Mass., and David Possi (Diane), Sudbury, Mass.; grandnieces, Sarah, Emily and Kate Possi; and grandnephew, Andrew Possi.
Graveside services at St. John's Cemetery, Jessup, Pa., will be private per wishes of the family. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later time. Donations in her memory may be made to Sacred Heart Church, Peckville, Pa. Arrangements are under the care of the James M. Margotta Funeral Home.