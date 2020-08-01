Home

POWERED BY

Services
James M Margotta Funeral Home
1019 Main St
Peckville, PA 18452
(570) 489-6622
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Switala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Marie Possi Switala

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Marie Possi Switala Obituary

Rose Marie Switala, 82, died suddenly on July 11 at her home in Hilton Head, S.C., with her beloved husband, Edward Switala, by her side. It was their 56th wedding anniversary.

Born in Peckville, she was the daughter of the late William and Aurora Possi. She was a 1956 graduate of Blakely High School. She was employed as the Secretary to the Principal at the Maine-Endwell High School, Endwell, N.Y., for several years, before moving to Hilton Head. In Hilton Head, she worked as a legal secretary before her retirement. She was a tireless church volunteer, working many hours each year to support the annual food festival in Savannah, Ga. She was a wonderful cook and very artistic. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas, making the traditional Italian recipes she learned from her mother. She made Christmas so special with her beautifully wrapped and thoughtful gifts, her special Christmas stockings, and wonderful baked goods. She was kind and generous, the best wife and the best sister anyone could ever ask for. She will be greatly missed.

Besides her husband, she is survived by a brother, William Possi (Valerie), Tarpon Springs, Fla.; a sister, Jeanette Brown (Keith) Darien, Conn.; godsons, Joshua Williams, Binghamton, N.Y., and Jeffrey Williams, Boston, Mass.; a sister-in-law, Doris Possi, Winchester, Mass.; nephews, Brian Possi (Christine) Milton, Mass., and David Possi (Diane), Sudbury, Mass.; grandnieces, Sarah, Emily and Kate Possi; and grandnephew, Andrew Possi.

Graveside services at St. John's Cemetery, Jessup, Pa., will be private per wishes of the family. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later time. Donations in her memory may be made to Sacred Heart Church, Peckville, Pa. Arrangements are under the care of the James M. Margotta Funeral Home.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -