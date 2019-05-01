Rose Marie "Cookie" Swinehart died Saturday at Allied Services Hospice. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Swinehart, who died Aug. 22, 1982.



Born in Scranton on Dec. 26, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore "Sam" and Helen Talapa Bonadio. Cookie, as she was affectionately known, worked at several convenience stores, most recently at Kwik Joe's in Dunmore, and was fond of going to Mohegan Sun and Atlantic City with her many friends.



She is survived by many cousins.



She was also preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Bonadio.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 800 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery.



Friends may call from 9 until Mass time at the church.



Arrangements, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.

