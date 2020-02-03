Home

POWERED BY

Services
Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home
420 Church Street
Archbald, PA 18403
(570) 876-3908
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home
420 Church Street
Archbald, PA 18403
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michael's, Queen of Angels Parish
Jessup, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Wall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Marie Wall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Marie Wall Obituary
Rose Marie Wall, 91, of Jessup, died Saturday morning at Linwood Rehab Facility, Scranton. She was the widow of Albert J. Wall, who died Oct. 22, 1997.

Born in Jessup, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary Bzdick Kushmerick Naugin, and stepdaughter of the late William Naugin.

She attended St. Michael's Parochial School, St. Patrick's High School, class of 1945, and Keystone Junior College, class of 1947. Before retirement, she was employed at Starks Children's Boutique. Rose was a faithful member of St. Michael's, Queen of Angels Parish. She was a member for 64 years and past president of the Michael Steiner American Legion Post 411 Ladies Auxiliary, and also a Gold Star Mother of the Vietnam War.

She lived for her family, and enjoyed puzzle making, card playing, quilting, crocheting, horse pacer racing, crafting and cooking.

Surviving are daughters, Karen Rapoch and husband, Louis, Archbald; Reneé Davis and husband, Reggie, San Antonio, Texas; and Marlene Wall and companion, Jim Golden, Archbald; a grandson, Cedric Davis, a cadet at West Point; nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.

Also preceding her in death were a son, Robert J. Wall, a casualty of Vietnam; brothers, Albert and John Kushmerick; stepbrother, Thomas Naugin; and stepsister, Martha Hodorovich.

The funeral will be Wednesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Michael's, Queen of Angels Parish, Jessup. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery, Jessup.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald. The family requests those attending the funeral proceed directly to St. Michael's Church.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -