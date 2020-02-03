|
|
Rose Marie Wall, 91, of Jessup, died Saturday morning at Linwood Rehab Facility, Scranton. She was the widow of Albert J. Wall, who died Oct. 22, 1997.
Born in Jessup, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary Bzdick Kushmerick Naugin, and stepdaughter of the late William Naugin.
She attended St. Michael's Parochial School, St. Patrick's High School, class of 1945, and Keystone Junior College, class of 1947. Before retirement, she was employed at Starks Children's Boutique. Rose was a faithful member of St. Michael's, Queen of Angels Parish. She was a member for 64 years and past president of the Michael Steiner American Legion Post 411 Ladies Auxiliary, and also a Gold Star Mother of the Vietnam War.
She lived for her family, and enjoyed puzzle making, card playing, quilting, crocheting, horse pacer racing, crafting and cooking.
Surviving are daughters, Karen Rapoch and husband, Louis, Archbald; Reneé Davis and husband, Reggie, San Antonio, Texas; and Marlene Wall and companion, Jim Golden, Archbald; a grandson, Cedric Davis, a cadet at West Point; nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
Also preceding her in death were a son, Robert J. Wall, a casualty of Vietnam; brothers, Albert and John Kushmerick; stepbrother, Thomas Naugin; and stepsister, Martha Hodorovich.
The funeral will be Wednesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Michael's, Queen of Angels Parish, Jessup. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery, Jessup.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald. The family requests those attending the funeral proceed directly to St. Michael's Church.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 3, 2020