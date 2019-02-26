Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Mary Stefanko. View Sign

Rose Mary Stefanko, 82, a lifelong Duryea resident, passed away peacefully Monday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.



Born in Taylor on Aug. 9, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Chromey Stefanko and stepdaughter of the late Alice Mercavitch Stefanko. Rose Mary received her education in Duryea public schools. A retired sewing machine operator, she worked at various factories in the garment industry.



Of Roman Catholic faith, Rose Mary was a parishioner of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea, throughout her life. Her main interests included golfing, reading and putting jigsaw puzzles together.



Her family graciously extends an appreciative acknowledgement to the staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the amazing and comforting care extended to Rose Mary in her final days.



Surviving are a brother, Paul Stefanko and wife, Eileen, of Old Forge; and several nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Mercedes Hoover and Margaret Cawley; a brother, Joseph Stefanko; and a stepbrother, Thomas Mercavitch.



Funeral arrangements will be private under the direction of Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge.



Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 26, 2019

