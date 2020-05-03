|
On April 14, 2020, Rose Murray Cicchillo, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed peacefully away at the home of her daughter and son-in-law at the age of 100.
Born in Olyphant, Pa., on Nov. 20, 1919, she was the daughter of Michael and Mary Lake Murray. She was married for 68 years to her lifelong love, Samuel, who preceded her in death in March 2011 at the age of 95. Together they labored tirelessly to ensure wonderful lives for their children, Mrs. Robert Kruger (Kay), of Bear Creek, Murrieta, Calif.; and Robert Cicchillo, of West Hollywood, Calif. She is further survived by her two grandchildren, Ryan David Croy, of Woodland Hills, Calif.; and Brett Michael Cicchillo, of Portland, Ore., along with their families, including five great-grandchildren.
Born a coal miner's daughter and having worked at a defense plant in Philadelphia during World War II, she and Sam became longtime residents of Scranton's Hill Section and members of the Immaculate Conception Parish. A devout Roman Catholic, Rose spent much of her life caring for elderly friends and relatives along with being an integral part of her children's and grandchildren's lives. The number of people she prayed for until the final days of her life is legendary. She was a good, kind and caring woman. Her deep faith and her rooted values gave her a wonderful acceptance of life events. Her 100 years afforded her the opportunity to be loved by so many.
Due to the current situation sadly gripping the world, interment and services in Scranton will take place at a date to be announced.
Donations in her memory can be made to , 105 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published in Scranton Times on May 3, 2020