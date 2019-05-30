Rose Pettinato, 97, a lifelong resident of Carbondale, died Monday at Wayne Woodlands Manor, Waymart. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Pettinato, in 1991.



Born in Carbondale, the daughter of the late Anthony and Josephine Grecco Pantana, she had been employed in the local garment industry and retired from P&A Children's Dress Factory, Carbondale. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale, and the International Ladies Garment Workers Union.



Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rose was a terrific cook who took great pleasure in feeding anyone who came to her home.



The family would like to thank the entire staff at Wayne Woodlands Manor for the excellent care provided to Rose.



She is survived by two daughters, Janice Pettinato, Carbondale; and Diane Zelno and husband, Tom, Archbald; eight grandchildren, Alan Crown; Gary Crown; and Kenneth Crown and wife, Lynn, all of Carbondale; Michael Crown, Jeffersonville; Melissa Zelno, Eynon; Christine Zelno Cottone and husband, Mike, Clarks Summit; Tommy Zelno, Scranton; and Christopher Zelno, Archbald; a sister, Josephine Scalzo, Carbondale; several great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Jankauskas and Grace Pagliaro; and three brothers, Joseph, Angelo and Lawrence Pantana.



A Catholic blessing service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. from the Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale. Interment will follow at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.



A viewing will be held Saturday from 9 to 10 service time.



