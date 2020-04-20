|
|
Rose Rokavec, a resident for six years at the Forest City Nursing Center, and formerly of Browndale and the William Penn Apartments, Forest City, died Thursday, April 16, at the Forest City Nursing Center due to COVID-19. Rose would have celebrated her 99th birthday on April 18. She was the widow of John M. Rokavec, who died in 1988.
Born in Dickson City, daughter of the late Nocoli and Anna Husak Danylak, she was a member of SS. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church, Olyphant. She was educated in the Curtis Valley School. Rose worked on the family farm with her brother in Curtis Valley for many years prior to marriage. She was employed as a seamstress in the local garment industry and retired as a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union. Rose used her many talents as a seamstress sewing beautiful clothes for her family. She also kept a lovely home in Browndale for her family while her husband John worked in the local coal mines. Rose enjoyed making handmade carpets with her own carpet loom, knitted many doilies and crocheted many afghans in her lifetime. She enjoyed watching her grandson Daniel as a child while his parents worked. Rose enjoyed watching the "Golden Girls" and "Young and the Restless" and HGTV on television.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Forest City Nursing Center for their care and compassion during Rose's time there.
Surviving are her daughter-in-law: Cecile Rokavec, Forest City; her only grandson, Daniel Rokavec, Vandling; and several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Kathy Kotar Boyko; and cousin, Leo Danylak.
She was also preceded in death by a son, John N. "Rocky" Rokavec, who died in 1995; and a brother, Nicholas Danylak.
Private funeral services will be held through the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 20, 2020