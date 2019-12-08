|
Longtime city controller and cornerstone of Scranton politics Roseann Novembrino, 83, passed away on Thursday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. Her husband, the late Richard Novembrino, died Dec. 13, 1985.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late David and Elena Borghese Binotti.
Roseann was a graduate of Marywood Seminary and made history when she was elected the first woman city controller for the city of Scranton. She was rewarded for her persistent hard work and honorable character, being elected to an unprecedented eight consecutive terms. Roseann's love for the city of Scranton was unmatched and this civic pride led her to a lifetime of volunteer and charitable efforts. Roseann was a lifelong member of St. Lucy's Church, member of Pennsylvanians for Human Life, member of the PA Controller's Association, member of the Lackawanna County Federation of Democratic Women, vice chairwoman of the Deutsch Institute and chairwoman for the Benjamin Franklin Memorial and Police Memorial.
Recipient of many awards: elected PA Controller of the Year 2001, Woman of the Year for the PA Federation of Democratic Women, Goodwill Industries, William Rinaldi Memorial Award 2016, special recognition award for community service for Young Democrats of Lackawanna County, recognition award for patriotic services rendered to the community by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6528, the first Tom Decker Memorial Award for Leadership for the people of the City of Scranton and Outstanding Volunteer Award from Scranton Tomorrow.
Roseann had a great love for God, her family, and the people of the city of Scranton, who she served over the last three decades.
A very special thank you to the Curmaci family for all their love and support.
Surviving are her children, Richard and wife, Charlene, Florida; Elaine Hug and husband, Robert, Lake Winola; and Renee Novembrino, Scranton; grandchildren, Nicole Buzza and companion, Gregory Ruthkowsky; Tara Lynn Carey and husband, Brian; and Robert Hug; and great-grandchildren, Abigail Buzza and Emerson Rose Carey.
The funeral will be Wednesday from St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St., Scranton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m.
Friends may call Tuesday at the church from 4 to 7 p.m.
Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Deutsch Institute, 835-837 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 8, 2019