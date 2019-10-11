|
Roselyn (Bianca) Sica, 87, of Old Forge and formerly of Scranton and Moscow, died Wednesday in the Mountain View Care Center. She was the widow of Frank W. Sica, who preceded her in death on Feb. 20, 1989.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Salvatore and Lena Galella Bianca, she was a graduate of Scranton Tech High School. Roselyn was employed by D&C Lingerie in Dunmore as a seamstress. She was also a cook for the priests at St. Ann's Basilica for many years and a waitress at Arcaro's Pizza on Taylor Hill.
Roselyn was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Ann's Basilica, Scranton. The priests at the church truly missed her cooking, kindness and special treats following her retirement. She was also very fond of making ceramics at the church along with her friends.
Her family wishes to kindly acknowledge the staff at Mountain View Care Center, specifically the Camelot Wing, for their care and concern shown unto Roselyn. She looked forward to frequent visits from her cousin, Tom Galella, who would bring her specialties that she loved.
Surviving are a daughter, Deborah Davis, and husband, George, Old Forge; a son, Frank Sica, and wife, Laurie, Perkasie; three grandchildren, Harleigh Davis, Sydney Sica and Matthew Sica; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Bianca.
The funeral will begin Monday at 9 a.m. from Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services, LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Richard Burke, C.P. Interment will be in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Family and friends are invited to Roselyn's viewing on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Ann's Basilica, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton, PA 18504, in her memory. To leave a message of consolation, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 11, 2019