Two ends met on Wednesday morning, completing the circle of Rosemarie A. Graytock Bintliff's life here with us, at the age of 78. Our whole lives, we knew you as not just "Rose" but as a delicate flower. Today, just how delicate, was revealed. We'll all hold you in our hearts forever, knowing each day was its own reward.



When Warren "Snapper" left the world, he took a piece of you with him, and we could all feel it. We hope you can now feel whole again, as we each send a piece of us with you to fill that void. We will love and miss you forever as we carry on bringing your lessons about life, love and compassion with us.



Know that you will never be gone to us. Your loving family - daughters, Marie Elena Bintliff and Bekki and Sean Hagan; grandchildren, Charlie and Laurette Brown; David and Laura Brown; Walker Bintliff and fiancée, Erin; and Liam Hagan; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Niko, Evee, Darrel and Layla; siblings, Lucy Smith, Joseph Graytock, Francis Graytock and Mary Remus.



She was also preceded in death by her parents. Joseph and Josephine Graytock; a sister, Caye von Ahnen; and an adopted son, Daryl Barney.



Viewing will be Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home, 621 Main St., Simpson, with a funeral service at 5:30 p.m.



Condolences may be left at www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.

