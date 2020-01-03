|
|
Rosemarie Ann (Babe) Pelick-Jones, 96, met her Lord on Dec. 24, 2019, after a long illness. She was living in Anchorage, Alaska, with her son, William.
She was born in Richmondale, daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Shino) Pelick and Anna (Pribics) Pelick. Rosemarie (Babe) earned her registered nursing diploma from New York's Mount Sinai School of Nursing as a member of the Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II. She married William T. Jones II of Fort Ransom, North Dakota, in 1947 and was widowed in 1966. Rosemarie worked in industrial and occupational medicine, labor and delivery, and emergency medicine in Brooklyn, New York, for about 30 years. Rosemarie moved to Florida and worked at the St. Lucie County Health Department. Upon her retirement, she became a certified prosthetic fitter. She was a Eucharistic minister at St. Mark's Church in Fort Pierce, Florida, and visited the sick in the hospital and the homes.
She is survived by a son, William T. Jones III, Anchorage; a daughter, Mary Louise Jones-Freis, Melbourne, Florida; and grandson, Mark W. Ingoglio, Kingston, New York.
She was also predeceased by her brother, John Pelick.
The funeral will be Saturday, Jan. 11, from the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Delaware Street, Forest City. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Richmondale.
Friends may call Friday, Jan. 10, from 3 to 6 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 3, 2020