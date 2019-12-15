|
|
Rosemarie Kopicki, 86, died Dec. 4 in Mesa, Arizona. Her husband was Joseph "Duke" Kopicki.
Born April 19, 1933, in Scranton, the daughter of C. William Travaglini and Catherine Lavelle Travaglini, she was a member of the 1951 graduating class of South Scranton Catholic High School. She worked locally before relocating to Philadelphia to work for Bell Telephone. Returning to Scranton, the Kopickis operated Dukes Bar in South Scranton until 1972. Then, she moved to West Scranton where she raised her family and changed careers to nursing. She retired from Community Medical Center in 1995. She relocated to Mesa in 2015 to be near her children and cheer for her Philadelphia Eagles from afar. Rosemarie loved singing and spent years in the St. Ann's Basilica Choir. After retirement, she became an avid jewelry maker and loved to pass along her creations to family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Denise Savoni of Austin, Texas; Joseph Kopicki of Mesa, Ariz.; Andrew Kopicki of Phoenix, Ariz.; and Catherine Savani of Marana, Ariz.; her siblings, William Travaglini of Rogersville, Tenn.; and Ann Travaglini Broyles of Bulls Gap, Tenn.; grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Phillip Travaglini.
A private memorial will be held by family in Arizona. Her ashes will return to Scranton where the family will announce a memorial service.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 15, 2019