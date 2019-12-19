|
Dr. RoseMarie Anne Petrucelli, 92, of Chevy Chase, Md., died Monday at Suburban Hospital, Bethesda, Md. Her husband was the late Dr. Lawrence Petrucelli.
Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late Joseph and Fanny Bifano, she was valedictorian of her Carbondale High School class of 1945. RoseMarie earned a baccalaureate degree from Marywood College, and a doctorate from Catholic University in 1957. She was a health scientist administrator at the National Institutes of Health for 35 years.
Surviving are a son, Michael Petrucelli and wife, Ami Susan, Bethesda, Md.; three grandsons, Aiden, Bricen and Coleson Petrucelli; a sister, Lenore Cummings, Maryland; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be Friday from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 19, 2019