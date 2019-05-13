Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemarie Beck. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rosemarie Beck, 92, of South Scranton, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019.



She was born on June 18, 1926, the daughter of the late Al and Rose Sivatko, and was educated in Scranton schools. After graduating, she lived and worked as a secretary in New Jersey before moving back to Scranton to marry the love of her life, Lawrence Beck. Our Dad passed away in March 2015. They were married for 68 years and raised five children.



Our mother returned to the work force in her 50s as an employee of Suburban Casuals on Pittston Avenue. She started bowling in her 40s and was a longtime member of "The Chicks" bowling team, reluctantly retiring from the league at South Side Lanes in 2017, a month before her 91st birthday. Some of her favorite times were spent bowling, going on road trips with her sister, cooking and hosting family gatherings and shopping with her best friend, Betty. She was a smart, kind, understanding, loving and compassionate woman, and we will miss her presence in our lives.



We are her children: Jan Beck, Scranton; Larry and wife, Janice Beck, Pittston Twp.; Amy McGuigan and husband, Sean, of Factoryville; and Brian and wife, Patsy, Scott Twp.; grandchildren, Conal McHugh, Jefferson Twp.; Megan Tompkins and husband, Walter, Clarks Summit; Ashley Desmond and husband, Colin, Scranton; and Briana Beck, Plains. She treasured her great-grandchildren, Kealan, Lauren, Owen and Ian and said she was so lucky to have lived to meet them. She was also preceded in death by her beloved brother, Jack; sister, Jeanne; and daughter, Patty; and so many other friends and family members who went before her. May they all be together again.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., in St. John Neumann Parish, Nativity Church, 633 Orchard St., Scranton, PA 18505, followed by an interment service at Cathedral Cemetery, where Mom and Dad's ashes will be laid to rest in peace together.



Arrangements entrusted to Corey Brian Strauch Services LLC, funeral home location, 602 Birch St., Scranton, PA 18505.

