RoseMarie Guard


1952 - 2020
RoseMarie Guard Obituary
RoseMarie Guard, 67, of Scranton, Pennsylvania, was welcomed into the arms of our Lord on April 15, 2020.

She was born Sept. 18, 1952, in Brooklyn, New York, to Stefan and Agnes Goorghan. RoseMarie graduated from Scranton Central High School in 1970 and was active in the workforce until 2020.

She was an avid animal lover and enjoyed caring for her many cats and dogs.

She is survived by her sons and daughters, Seth, Katie, Natalie, Rebekah and Alexander; and grandson, Steven.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Selina. A private service and burial will be held for close family.

Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 18, 2020
