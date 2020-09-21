Home

Rosemarie Mecca Obituary

Rosemarie Mecca, 83, of Dunmore, died Thursday afternoon at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton.

Born in Scranton, dedicated and loving daughter of the late Donato and Elizabeth "Elsie" Wasco Mecca, she was a graduate of Dunmore High School and was a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish in Dunmore. Before her retirement, she had been employed with Pennsylvania Gas and Water as an office administrator and representative.

Rosemarie was always on the go, whether it be as a member of the Friends of the Scranton Public Library, or when she was out to enjoy the Broadway Theater League and Philharmonic at the Scranton Cultural Center. She loved fashion and, without fail, would be dressed to the nines for any and all occasions.

She is survived by her friends, Robert Holtham, Dolly Gallagher and James Gallagher.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph M. "Scappy" Mecca, in 2017.

A private burial service will be held in Mount Carmel Cemetery in Dunmore and a memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Arrangements and care entrusted to the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore.

To offer a condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.


