Rosemary A. DeAngelo, 89, a longtime resident of Old Forge, Nanticoke, Winchester, Va., and, finally coming full circle back to Pennsylvania, to Exeter, died Tuesday at Highland Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Exeter. She was the widow of Joseph DeAngelo, who died July 18, 1991.



Born Nov. 11, 1929, in Williamsport, daughter of the late Anthony and Lucy Esposit, she was a graduate of Williamsport High School. Before retirement, she was employed as a demo person while in Virginia. She was of the Catholic faith.



Rosemary found such satisfaction and fulfillment in her work. Working until she came back to the area in November, she always talked about getting back to work as soon as possible. Rosemary enjoyed crosswords puzzles and knew that a six letter word for total enjoyment is always "family." She loved being surrounded by her family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.



The family would like to extend a thank you to the nurses and staff of Highland Manor, and the nurses and therapists from Bayada Home Health, for the wonderful care and compassion shown to Rosemary, and, especially to her dear friend, Mary Shifflett, who was her rock and could put a smile on Rosemary's face, even on the most difficult of days. Your kindness was truly exceptional and will never be forgotten.



Surviving are a daughter, Diane Bonk and husband, Richard, Winchester, Va.; two sons, Michael Schutt and wife, Marianne, Exeter; and Mark Schutt and wife, Debbie, Stephens City, Va.; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a son, James Schutt; and a brother, Anthony Esposit Jr.



A celebration of Rosemary's life will be held Friday at 8 p.m. in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor of St. Paul of the Cross Parish, Scranton, officiating. Private interment with her husband will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects Friday from 5 p.m. until the time of the service.



