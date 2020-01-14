|
Rosemary A. Neyman passed away on Jan. 13. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold. They were married for 49 years.
Rose was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. Born in Dickson City, she was the daughter of the late John and Stella Karkoszyn-ski-Frekey, and a member of St. Adalbert's Polish National Catholic Church and the Lutnia Choir. Rose was a graduate of Dickson City High School and, before retirement, she was employed by Acme Markets.
Surviving are her daughter, Donna Karoscik and husband, Robert, and a granddaughter, Dr. Krystle L. Karoscik, Scotsdale, Ariz. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Uhrin; and two brothers, Francis and Thomas Ulko.
The family would like to thank the Rev. Sr. William Chromey, Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Green Ridge Health Care and Angel's Touch staff for their outstanding compassionate care; the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Amaravadi and Dr. Karakousis; Dr. Lisa Thomas, Dr. Scanland, Dr. Dodge, Dr. Lohin, Dr. Alocci, Dr. Haggerty, Dr. Blomain and Dr. Jordan, and all of her relatives and friends who supported her throughout her illness.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of her family by the Rev. Sr. William Chromey at St. Adalbert's PNCC. As per Rose's request, there will be no public viewing. Interment will be private at St. Adalbert's Cemetery.
Arrangements handled by Frank T. Mazur Funeral Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, Pa. Condolences may be posted online at the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 14, 2020