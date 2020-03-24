|
|
Rosemary A. Petrosky, 85, of Covington Twp., died Sunday, March 22, at Regional Hospital of Scranton, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Throop, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Jack and Mary (Loss) Liberasky. Rosemary attended Dupont High School, Lackawanna Business College and Penn State University before graduating from Marywood University. Before retirement, she was employed by the NEIU 19 as a special education teacher for 26 years.
Rosemary was a kind and loving woman, known for her volunteerism, her cooking and her love of sports. She was a member of the Penn State Nittany Lion Club and a Penn State Football season ticket holder. She was a longtime member of Holy Mother of Sorrows Polish National Catholic Church in Dupont.
Rosemary is survived by her husband of 63 years, David J. Petrosky; and two children, David M. Petrosky and Deborah Bilinski, both of Covington Twp.; her two grandchildren, Joshua Bilinski, of Covington Twp.; and Hannah Bilinski, of Cleveland, Ohio. Rosemary is also survived by her sisters, Jean Kopcza, Scranton; Helen Knick, Dupont; Dr. Barbara Nowicki, Scranton; and sister-in-law, Janet Koshinski, Pittsburgh; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; and son-in-law, the Rt. Rev. Stanley Bilinski.
The family would like to thank St. Mary's Villa, Elmhurst, where she was a resident, and Regional Hospital of Scranton for the exceptional and compassionate care that she received.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Mother of Sorrows Polish National Catholic Church, Dupont, Pa. Arrangements are under the care of the Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home, Scranton, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Polish National Catholic Church Clergy Pension Fund, 212 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, PA 18641; or to the Special Olympics.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 24, 2020