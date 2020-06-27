Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard J Snowdon Funeral Home
1810 Sanderson Avenue
Scranton, PA 18509
(570) 343-0712
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Slagen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary A. Slagen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary A. Slagen Obituary

Rosemary A. Slagen, 76, of Waymart, died Tuesday following an extended illness. She is the wife of Michael J. Slagen. The couple celebrated 52 years of marriage on Feb. 10.

Born March 5, 1944 in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Elson and Virginia Searfass.

Rosemary was employed by the Globe Department in Scranton for many years. She was a member of the Green Ridge Assembly of God in Scranton.

Rosemary is also survived by her children, Brenda Ryan and husband, Gary, of Archbald; and Michael Slagen Jr. and wife, Bridget, of Mayfield; her sister, Muriel DeBoise of Florida; six grandchildren, Abigail, Joshua, Josiah, Landon, Courtney and Ryan; and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the Green Ridge Assembly of God, 825 Green Ridge St., Scranton, with Pastor David Twiss as officiating clergy.

Friends may call today from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton.

Interment and rite of committal will be conducted at Abington Hills Cemetery, South Abington Twp.

Memorial contributions may be made to the at .


Published in Scranton Times on June 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -