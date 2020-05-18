|
Rosemary Ann Shiner, 69, a recent resident of Scranton and longtime resident of Wilkes-Barre, entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 15.
Born Aug. 24, 1950, in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Rosemary Holland Ritchie. Raised and educated in Wilkes-Barre, Rosemary was married to Chester Shiner in 1974. Together they celebrated 46 years of marriage.
Rosemary was a member of the Parish of Our Lady of Fatima and a communicant at the Church of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception.
A brother, Hank Ritchie; and an infant sister preceded her in death.
Rosemary will be greatly missed by her husband, Chester; sister, Debbie and her husband, Joseph Serbin; brothers, Thomas and Anthony Ritchie; aunt, Dolores Vandergrift; nieces and nephews, cousins; and brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Rosemary's family will celebrate her life privately. A memorial Mass will be scheduled in the future.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Rosemary's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 18, 2020