Rosemary DeAngelo, 89, a longtime resident of Old Forge, died Tuesday morning at Highland Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was the widow of Joseph DeAngelo, who died July 1991.
A celebration of Rosemary's life will be held Friday at 8 p.m. in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Friday from 5 until the time of the service at the funeral home.
A full obituary will run in Thursday's edition.
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 27, 2019