Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Rosemary E. Demanovich Obituary
Rosemary E. Demanovich, 70, of Dunmore, died Sunday morning at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. She is survived by her husband, Stephen V. Demanovich.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Frank and Mary Pizzola Caputo, she was a graduate of Dunmore High School.

Rosemary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who especially treasured visits and time spent with her family and grandchildren, whom she loved so dearly. Crocheting in her spare time, she enjoyed crafting blankets for loved ones and friends. Her very social personality led her to volunteer frequently at St. Joseph's Center, where she could lend her talents wherever they were needed. One of her favorite activities was monthly dinner gatherings with her close group of friends.

Also surviving are a son, Stephen J. Demanovich and wife, Jennifer, Lithia, Fla.; daughter, Marisa Carlson, Florida; grandchildren, Ashlyn and Cooper Demanovich, and Aveya and Jayden Carlson; her brother, Joseph F. Caputo, Scranton; as well as nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and interment will be privately held.

Arrangements and care provided by the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore.

To offer the family a condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 22, 2020
