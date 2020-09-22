Home

Rosemary Higgins, 86, of Dunmore, passed away Friday evening at Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton.

Born in Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Florence Fitzpatrick Higgins. She was a graduate of Dunmore High School and, before retirement, she worked at the former Globe Store in Scranton.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Dunmore and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially during the holidays. She will sadly be missed by all who knew her.

Surviving are a sister, Florence Iezzi and husband, William; brothers, John Higgins and wife, Annette; Leo Higgins and wife, Andrea; Frank Higgins and wife Michelle, all of Dunmore; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a niece, Lisa Higgins Comerford.

A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary of Mount Church at the convenience of the family. Interment, Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore.

Memorials contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

Arrangements by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.


